Young Dolph Murder Suspect Sentenced In Previous Federal Case

Johnson was sentenced to two years in prison for the violations, and still faces murder charges. In total, the 23-year-old was hit with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm and theft of property over $10,000. He was arrested by U.S. Marshalls in Indiana two months after Dolph's murder along with Cornelius Smith, who also faces a first-degree murder charge.



Johnson's sentencing in his prior case comes a few weeks after he was reportedly attacked while behind bars. Last month, Johnson was on the phone in the jail's visitation area when he was sucker-punched by another inmate. Johnson wasn't seriously injured and the motive for the attack is still unknown. The suspect is one of five men who have been apprehended or are still wanted by police in connection to Dolph's murder. While Johnson, Smith and Devin Burns are still in custody, Joshua Taylor and Shondale Barnett are still on the run.