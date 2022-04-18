Young Dolph Murder Suspect Sentenced In Previous Federal Case
By Tony M. Centeno
April 18, 2022
One of the prime suspects who authorities believe is heavily involved in the murder of Young Dolph has been sentenced to prison time for a separate federal case.
According to a report Action News 5 published recently, April 12, suspect Justin Johnson has pleaded guilty to violating the terms of his supervised released prior to Dolph's murder. Johnson was reportedly on supervised release for a previous federal weapons charge before the murder occurred. In addition to his arrest back in January, Johnson was in violation because he was not regularly employed, missed mandatory drug screenings and therapy, and failed to seek permission before leaving the jurisdiction.
OLE STRAIGHT DROP UPDATE:— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) April 13, 2022
A federal judge sentenced Drop (Justin Johnson) to 24 months for his supervised release violation. pic.twitter.com/ThN9raglL0
Johnson was sentenced to two years in prison for the violations, and still faces murder charges. In total, the 23-year-old was hit with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm and theft of property over $10,000. He was arrested by U.S. Marshalls in Indiana two months after Dolph's murder along with Cornelius Smith, who also faces a first-degree murder charge.
Johnson's sentencing in his prior case comes a few weeks after he was reportedly attacked while behind bars. Last month, Johnson was on the phone in the jail's visitation area when he was sucker-punched by another inmate. Johnson wasn't seriously injured and the motive for the attack is still unknown. The suspect is one of five men who have been apprehended or are still wanted by police in connection to Dolph's murder. While Johnson, Smith and Devin Burns are still in custody, Joshua Taylor and Shondale Barnett are still on the run.