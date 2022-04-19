Invasive Species Of Stink Bug Taking Over Michigan

Brown Marmorated Stink Bugs have returned. The photo alone is enough to make your skin crawl, but how about the rise of stink bugs across the entire state? This species of stink bug was brought to Michigan from Asia in 1996 and has since grown in population. They have officially returned for the summer only to put a smelly damper on impending warm weather, especially in the southern part of the lower peninsula.

What should you do if you have a stink bug problem?

According to Michigan State University, when you see a stink bug in your home, you should not panic. This species is virtually harmless and they only feed on plant juices. To get rid of them, you can fill the holes in your windows and doors, and if you see one you should drown it in soapy water. Vacuuming them up will only cause them to secrete their scent.

Though they are harmless to humans; stink bugs effect the livelihood of farmers. These bugs are known for feeding on crops and require the use of pesticides for a successful growing season.

According to ClickonDetorit, the stink bugs are brown with white specks on their abdomen. This specific species has white bands around their antennae. Identifying them can help decrease the population across the state.