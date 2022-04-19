These Are The Best Chicken Wings In Detroit

Some people are particular about their chicken wings. This popular American cuisine can be served as a snack or a whole meal depending on how it is prepared and what it is prepared with. Most will enjoy chicken wings with a side of celery and a creamy sauce to balance the heat depending on how spicy they are made. Detroit houses a handful of staple spots for chicken wings, but only one does it better than all the rest.

According to a list complied by Hour Detroit, Anita's Kitchen wings in Ferndale off of Woodward Ave, serves the best wings in the city. These wings top the charts due to being tossed in a special sauce and being paired with a creamy dressing. The exclusive "zip" sauce puts Anita's just above Broasted Brothers and the Chicken Shack.

This is what Hour Detroit had to say about Anita's Kitchen:

"The Lebanese restaurant may be revered for its hummus, chicken shawarma, and fattoush, but it’s also worth a visit for its chicken wings. Available at the eatery’s Ferndale and Detroit location, the crispy Joe’s Not-so-Buffalo Chicken Wings are tossed with zip sauce and served with creamy feta dressing and carrots."

Check out Hour Detroit for more of the best chicken wings.