6ix9ine Claims $2 Million He Posted To Social Media Was Fake

"I ain't got it right now," 6ix9ine said. "I ain't got it. That was prop money and like I said, I ain't got it. Like I said, I'm an entertainer and obviously we talking about it so I did a pretty good job at entertaining people."



Back in March, 6ix9ine appeared in front of a judge for a case regarding a 2018 incident in which the plaintiffs claimed the rapper stood by as his crew members from the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods beat them up in New York City. During that hearing, 6ix9ine claimed that his career had stalled and had no ways to "make ends meet."



“Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet," 6ix9ine claimed. "I do not know if I will ever command the kind of advances I was paid before my arrest, and my career stalled."



A few weeks later, the "FEFE" rapper not only signaled his return to the music industry but also dropped a new song, in which he appears to diss Lil Durk. His publicized comeback and his recent viral video also inspired a new $2 million-dollar lawsuit from a streaming service who claimed 6ix9ine skipped out on two concerts they paid him to perform at back in December. The rapper's lawyer previously said that 6ix9ine had not yet been served with paperwork for the new case.

