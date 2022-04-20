A$AP Rocky Arrested In Connection To A Shooting In Los Angeles

The previously-unreported shooting in question happened on November 6 nearby a couple of blocks from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to the victim who survived the shooting, the rapper, born Rakim Mayers, was walking down the street with two other people when Mayers approached the victim with a gun. Mayers allegedly fired three or four bullets at the victim, one of which reportedly grazed his left hand.



Mayers' lawyer confirmed his client was arrested but did not offer up any other type of statement. Like we mentioned earlier, Mayers had just returned from Barbados where he and Rihanna were escaping the calamity that ensued following a false rumor that alleged he and the revered singer had broken up. At the moment, Rihanna has not issued a statement about the rapper's situation.



Prior to the arrest, A$AP Rocky hadn't faced any legal issues since he was jailed overseas in 2019 over a violent altercation with two men. The case drew national global attention throughout Rocky's imprisonment in Stockholm, Switzerland. He was released from custody a few weeks later.