Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Celebrate First Easter As New Parents

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated their first Easter as new parents by sharing some sunny photos of their family enjoying the holiday weekend.

The Quantico star shared a set of colorful photos on Instagram on Sunday (April 17), captioning the bright pics, "Happy Easter from us. 🐣❤️🥰," and tagging the photos as being their own little slice of heaven.

In the photos, the couple can be seen posing in front of a large arched shrub with giant rabbit ears on top while they both don colorful ensembles, Chopra in a bright yellow cropped shirt and long skirt with matching sunglasses and Jonas with a patterned short-sleeved collared shirt.

The set of pics also included a stunning selfie of Chopra, Jonas enjoying a refreshing drink with a view, and a cute Easter-themed carrot cupcake with bunny ears, per People.

Check out the photos below.