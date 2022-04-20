Where Are Masks Required In Chicago?

With mask mandates changing all over the country after Florida put an end to their travel mandate, it can be difficult to keep up with the correct protocol. Chicago continues to revise laws regarding masks that were set to end April 30 and have now been terminated.

According to NBC5, Governor J.B. Pritzker has revised his initial order set to end the requirement of face masks needed for public transportation on April 30. Face masks on public transport are no longer required unless transportation laws are put into place by local municipalities. This includes ride share vehicles such as Uber.

NBC5 noted that due to these changes, masks are now optional at the Chicago O'Hare and Midway International Airports.

The Chicago Department of Aviation released this statement regarding the updated mandate:

“In order to align with recent changes in state and federal guidelines, the Chicago Department of Aviation will no longer require masks at O’Hare and Midway International Airports.”

Metra trains are following suit and have recently released their own statement to let passengers know that masks will now be optional.

"Given Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement, starting immediately, masks will be welcome but not required while traveling on Metra trains. They remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19. We are asking everyone to please be courteous and kind toward your fellow riders and understanding of their needs and choices. This has been a difficult period for everyone – let’s all do what we can to help each other on the way back," Metra officials stated.