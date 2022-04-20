Young Thug Teases Plans For New Music

We're only a couple weeks into the second quarter, but a lot has happened in the "Stressed" rapper's life. Following the release of his Punk album in October, Thug made waves earlier this year by appearing on T-Shyne's Confetti Nights and Gunna's DS4EVER. Thug also turned heads when he spoke about his preferred retirement date, but clearly, he's not going anywhere just yet.



Prior to the album announcement, Thug and his child had been going through the trauma of unexpectedly losing a loved one. Last month, LaKevia Jackson, the mother of Young Thug's child, was shot and killed in the parking lot of a bowling alley in Atlanta. The alleged shooter reportedly got into an argument with Jackson over a bowling ball while at the victim's best friend's birthday party. The suspect, who was identified as Joshua Fleetwood, allegedly waited outside the bowling alley until Jackson walked out. That's when he shot and killed her. Fleetwood was later arrested and charged with her murder.



Young Thug hasn't publicly commented on Jackson's passing, but we'll see if he opens up about it on his new project.