Lady Gaga Rocks Relatable 'Day Off' Look In Makeup-Free Selfie

Lady Gaga is known for rocking some incredible looks, from the extravagant ensembles to her stunning makeup. Her newest look, however, is her most relatable one yet.

The "Born This Way" singer shared a few beautiful looks that took a step away from her glamorous life as she embraced her natural side. Gaga went barefaced while giving fans a look into her day at home in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (April 19). In the clip, her skin is glowing as she smiles at the camera and shows off the light gray shorts and cream bralette she chose for the day, per People.