Will Smith and Chris Rock's shocking exchange that was broadcasted throughout the entire globe has fueled hilarious commentary from the funniest hosts on late night television.

On the day after the Oscars, March 28, late night TV hosts like Stephen Colbert, James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel did not hold back from cracking jokes about the most talked about moment at the 2022 Oscars. The host of CBS' The Late Show started off his opening monologue by replaying the moment and offering his take on the situation. Colbert also provided "unseen footage" of Will Smith addressing the crowd before he won his Oscar for Best Actor.

"It's never ok to punch a comedian," Colbert said. "Will Smith was offended by the joke and wanted to stand up for his wife, fine. Challenge Chris to a duel, or if you really want to hurt a comedian, don't laugh. That hurts way more than a punch."