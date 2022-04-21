VIDEO: Break-less Semi-Truck Almost Crashes Into Bus Full Of Children

A group of Medina County children barely escaped the school bus with their lives this morning as a semi-truck came barreling towards them after failing to stop. According to Montville Township officers, the semi-truck driver explained that his breaks failed and he was unable to stop.

The video, captured by cameras on the semi-truck and the outside of the bus, detailed the semi-truck driver weave around the bus and the vehicles on the other side of the road, nearly hitting everything in his path.

A man driving a pickup truck on the opposite side of the road backed up to avoid the semi and ended up hitting the SUV behind him. Police Chief Matt Neil told NEWS5 that the semi-truck driver continued on to his destination without trouble despite noting that his breaks had failed.