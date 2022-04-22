Historic Arizona Roadside Motel Gets A Complete Makeover

One historic Arizona roadside motel is getting a second chance at life, reported 12 News.

The Aloha Motel has been a staple in Chandler since it was built in 1950. It has been displaying mid-century aesthetics since its opening, but now it has undergone a major renovation.

John Hylton and Bill Simmonds began redeveloping the motel in 2019 with the intention of preserving its "retro" style. Hylton explained, "It had a funky Hawaiian vibe that we wanted to keep while creating an option for travelers looking for something more than a typical desert motel."

The buildings have gotten a new coat of paint, rooms have been fully refurbished, and a new road sign has been put up. The rooms now have a very fitting vintage Hawaiian beach theme.

Check out a sneak peek of the breathtaking rooms below: