Historic Arizona Roadside Motel Gets A Complete Makeover
By Ginny Reese
April 22, 2022
One historic Arizona roadside motel is getting a second chance at life, reported 12 News.
The Aloha Motel has been a staple in Chandler since it was built in 1950. It has been displaying mid-century aesthetics since its opening, but now it has undergone a major renovation.
John Hylton and Bill Simmonds began redeveloping the motel in 2019 with the intention of preserving its "retro" style. Hylton explained, "It had a funky Hawaiian vibe that we wanted to keep while creating an option for travelers looking for something more than a typical desert motel."
The buildings have gotten a new coat of paint, rooms have been fully refurbished, and a new road sign has been put up. The rooms now have a very fitting vintage Hawaiian beach theme.
Check out a sneak peek of the breathtaking rooms below:
The boutique motel has 26 rooms and considered itself as "pandemic-conscious" with the ability to access services from their smartphones.
Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said in a statement, "This is a great example of thoughtful redevelopment, preserving the best aspects of a classic Chandler property while giving it new life."
The grand opening for the motel will take place on May 7th from 4-8 p.m.