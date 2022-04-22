Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Her New Banger "Plan B"
By Tony M. Centeno
April 22, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion has finally come through with the official version of her new song. In the follow-up to her previous single "Sweetest Pie" featuring Dua Lipa, Hot Girl Meg doesn't hold back as she addresses her haters.
On Friday, April 22, Meg released her new track "Plan B" a week after premiering it at her debut Coachella performance. The song, which was mixed by Mike Dean and samples Jodeci’s 1995 “Freek’n You (Remix)" featuring Wu-Tang Clan, allows the Houston native to unload multiple shots at someone that did her wrong. Meg doesn't mention the man by name but, if you ask her fans, she might be talking about Tory Lanez.
“Dear f**k n***a," she raps. "Still can’t believe I used to f**k with ya/Poppin’ Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t plan to be stuck with ya/Bam, I see you still kick’ it with them opp b***hes/I’m the only reason your groupie ass got b***hes/All them hoes wanna be like me/B***h, most likely only f**kin’ you to spite me.”
The song comes not long after Tory Lanez dropped his own song in which fans believe he references his legal situation involving the "Flamin' Hottie" rapper. Lanez dropped his "Mucky James" song as part of his Fargo Fridays series earlier this month. The Canadian rapper doesn't mention Meg by name but fans were quick to assume his song referenced her even after he was caught violating the terms of his ongoing felony assault case. Lanez issued a statement soon after the song dropped to clarify the song's lyrics.
"I am not talking about my court case on the song #MuckyJames," Lanez tweeted. "I see all these blogs trying to connect the two … and honestly I have more sense than that . I would not play with the court order or the judge like that … please stop that narrative."
Meg also doesn't mention Lanez by name in her new song, but that hasn't stopped fans from considering it a diss track. Listen to "Plan B" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE