Normani & Doja Cat Fangirl Over Megan Thee Stallion At Coachella
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 24, 2022
Normani and Doja Cat are just like us: they're obsessed with Megan Thee Stallion! During weekend 2 of this year's Coachella festival, Normani gave fans a little sneak peek of what it was like to watch Megan perform on Saturday night (April 23) on her Instagram stories. Her first post to Instagram Stories showed her view of the giant screens projecting Megan as she danced across the stage but quickly shifted to the actual stage.
Normani and Doja Cat watching Megan Thee Stallion’s #Coachella set tonight. pic.twitter.com/2W0JOTuQSN— Pop Base (@PopBase) April 24, 2022
Normani clearly had a great view and in her next post, fans noticed Doja Cat was just a few feet away. The front-facing video shows the two singers fangirling while Megan plays one of her breakout hits from 2018, "Big Ole Freak." As Normani raps along, Doja can be seen in the back dancing and waving her hand to the beat of the song. Megan made her Coachella debut at weekend 1 an iconic one when she performed a new track "Plan B" and released the official recording a week after.
Normani Doja and J vibing while Megan on stage>> pic.twitter.com/M3KCITiSHk— || Thee Realest Ja || (@meganfatcheeks) April 24, 2022
Doja Cat is scheduled to take the same stage as Megan on Sunday, April 24. She also performed at weekend 1 of Coachella on Sunday, April 17, where she sang some of her biggest hits including "Get Into It" and "Woman." Hopefully, it won't be long before we Normani on a Coachella lineup. The singer & dancer released the downtempo single "Fair" in March, following her summer 2021 collab with Cardi B "Wild Side."