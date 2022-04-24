Normani & Doja Cat Fangirl Over Megan Thee Stallion At Coachella

By Rebekah Gonzalez

April 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Normani and Doja Cat are just like us: they're obsessed with Megan Thee Stallion! During weekend 2 of this year's Coachella festival, Normani gave fans a little sneak peek of what it was like to watch Megan perform on Saturday night (April 23) on her Instagram stories. Her first post to Instagram Stories showed her view of the giant screens projecting Megan as she danced across the stage but quickly shifted to the actual stage.

Normani clearly had a great view and in her next post, fans noticed Doja Cat was just a few feet away. The front-facing video shows the two singers fangirling while Megan plays one of her breakout hits from 2018, "Big Ole Freak." As Normani raps along, Doja can be seen in the back dancing and waving her hand to the beat of the song. Megan made her Coachella debut at weekend 1 an iconic one when she performed a new track "Plan B" and released the official recording a week after.

Doja Cat is scheduled to take the same stage as Megan on Sunday, April 24. She also performed at weekend 1 of Coachella on Sunday, April 17, where she sang some of her biggest hits including "Get Into It" and "Woman." Hopefully, it won't be long before we Normani on a Coachella lineup. The singer & dancer released the downtempo single "Fair" in March, following her summer 2021 collab with Cardi B "Wild Side."

NormaniMegan Thee StallionDoja Cat
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.