Rick Ross Speaks On His Upcoming Car Show, New Music, Future Of MMG & More
By Tony M. Centeno
April 25, 2022
Rick Ross has a lot planned for the rest of the 2022. Not only is he building up his farm, but he's also preparing to host his car show at the Promised Land and release new music.
During his appearance on The Breakfast Club on Monday, April 25, Rozay stopped by to fuel the hype for his Rick Ross Car and Bike Show coming up on May 21. The rapper-entrepreneur, who dropped off his Richer Than I Ever Been album back in December, plans to show off 100 cars, 20 motorcycles, an army tank, a firetruck, two NASCARS, five Rolls Royce's and more.
"My affliction for cars, we turned that into a business," Ross explained. "Here we are. We're having a car show May 21 on my property at my crib. That's $750 a ticket times 750. We separating the lil boys from the big boys. And that's what this is about. It's just not about the cars. This is about networking. You feel me? It's big boys in here. We talking big money and anybody that's got business to do with the car culture, this is where you really want to be at."
Elsewhere in the conversation, the "Outlawz" rapper discussed his future plans for new music and his Maybach Music imprint. After recalling his time in Nigeria and Angola, Ross revealed his intentions for MMG Africa and claimed he's got two artists he wants to sign. While outlining the current artists on the MMG roster, Ross revealed that he and Wale aim to drop something new just in time for the summer. He also indicated that he's "back in the lab" working on new music himself.
"Meek [Mill], Wale, one time for Wale we were on the phone yesterday and we finna drop a slapper for the summer for no reason," Ross said. "Gunplay Murdock for life, and I got some underground artists that I'm taking my time with. They on the team... We finna kick the door in again this summer."
Speaking of Meek, DJ Envy also asked Ross how his relationship with the Philly rapper his nowadays since Meek aired out his frustrations with his labels last year.
"Man you already know. Let's stick to the business man," Ross replied. "Let's get to the money. That's what it's always been about. Let's stay focused."
Later on, Ross also explained what happened to his TV show after the rapper recently announced his plans for a series. Apparently, Ross only lasted two days with the film crew before he realized he didn't want to do it anymore.
"I'mma be honest. I posted about it because I had the film crew there and I couldn't get along with the people for two days," Ross explained. "So I said 'We ain't doing it no more.'" The way I move is just too real for a reality show or even if you warn the people ... it's like I would have to be in control of everything."
Ross also speaks on his plethora of businesses, why he hilariously walked out of the 85 South Show's interview, and more. Watch the entire interview up top.