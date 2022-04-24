Rick Ross Speaks On His Upcoming Car Show, New Music, Future Of MMG & More

"My affliction for cars, we turned that into a business," Ross explained. "Here we are. We're having a car show May 21 on my property at my crib. That's $750 a ticket times 750. We separating the lil boys from the big boys. And that's what this is about. It's just not about the cars. This is about networking. You feel me? It's big boys in here. We talking big money and anybody that's got business to do with the car culture, this is where you really want to be at."



Elsewhere in the conversation, the "Outlawz" rapper discussed his future plans for new music and his Maybach Music imprint. After recalling his time in Nigeria and Angola, Ross revealed his intentions for MMG Africa and claimed he's got two artists he wants to sign. While outlining the current artists on the MMG roster, Ross revealed that he and Wale aim to drop something new just in time for the summer. He also indicated that he's "back in the lab" working on new music himself.



"Meek [Mill], Wale, one time for Wale we were on the phone yesterday and we finna drop a slapper for the summer for no reason," Ross said. "Gunplay Murdock for life, and I got some underground artists that I'm taking my time with. They on the team... We finna kick the door in again this summer."

