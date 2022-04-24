Watch Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Detail Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about the alleged Tory Lanez shooting for the first time in an emotional interview with Gayle King. The full episode airs Monday (April 25), but CBS Mornings shared a snippet that shows the "Plan B" singer tearfully recalling the incident that resulted in her suffering gunshot wounds to the feet.

“It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff,” Megan said about what led up to Lanez opening fire. “We fuss about silly stuff all the time. But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of them times where it was, like, it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

The rapper divulged details about the shooting during her testimony at Lanez's pre-trial hearing; however, this is the first time she's done so on camera.

“So I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, b**h.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared,” Megan continued, wiping tears from her eyes. “He is standing up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick… If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me… I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before.”

Watch the clip above.

Earlier this month, Lanez was briefly detained for violating protective orders, and his bail was increased from $250,000 to $350,000. His next court date is set for June 9.