6ix9ine's Lawyer Confirms New Song Is Lil Durk Diss To Avoid Legal Action

“Specifically, Defendant recently released a song, entitled ‘Gine,’" lawyer Matthew DeOreo wrote according to the report, "which disparages Plaintiffs, brags about the crimes that he committed against them, tells Plaintiffs to ‘suck D**k’ and ‘Eat My Sack,’ and repeatedly refers to them as the n-word."



In response to DeOreo's claims, attorney Robert Meloni, asserted that his client, born Daniel Hernandez, did not speak about Wonzer and Dozier at all. Although no one is specifically named in the song, Meloni confirmed that "Gine" is actually a diss track solely aimed at Lil Durk. He also provided documentation of their previous history of throwing shots back and forth.



“Mr. Hernandez is attempting to dig his life out of the hole he has admittedly put himself into,” Meloni said. “In order to succeed in the rap music industry, artists have to present a persona that is decadent and offensive. Any attempts by Defendants and their Counsel to use this Court to dictate how Defendant pursues rehabilitating his career through the music that is the lifeblood of his profession not only infringes Defendant’s First Amendment rights, but quite possibly violated New York’s Anti-SLAPP law.”



In the song "Gine," 6ix9ine does say the lines he was accused of in the beginning of the song. Later on, the song continues with more lyrics that fans are convinced refers to Lil Durk and the late King Von.



"Your man got shot and you made a diss track," 6ix9ine raps. "Go get a gun and get some get-back/Your man got shot, he not comin' back, Go get a gun and get some get-back."



Wonzer and Dozier are still seeking $1 million in damages from 6ix9ine, who still claims he's too broke to pay any restitution. Their legal team made their recent filings after 6ix9ine was seen flaunting over $1 million in an Instagram video that went viral. After being presented with yet another lawsuit, 6ix9ine went on the record himself to inform the masses that the cash he used in the video was only "prop money."

