This Is Georgia's Favorite Snack

Georgia is known for more than its peaches. If you plan to travel through the Peach State and pick up a few popular foods along the way, you'll need to look for another "p" snack. This popular snack is actually the official state crop of Georgia and can be purchased in many different forms depending on your preference.

Explore Georgia compiled a list of the top five must-have Georgia foods, and peanuts ranked on top of the list. Georgia is especially known for boiling peanuts in their shells and serving them warm for a more flavorful taste.

Here is what Explore Georgia said about Georgia's favorite snack:

"Whether you like your peanuts ground into peanut butter, roasted in the shell, deep fried or boiled, Georgia’s official state crop is loved the world over. Any way they are prepared, peanuts are a fan favorite, with boiled peanuts being a Georgia favorite. What is a boiled peanut, you ask? It's a fresh peanut, still in its shell, boiled in a pot of highly seasoned water and served warm. Maybe it's their earthy taste, tender texture or the spices they're cooked in that make them so popular."

For more of Georgia's favorite snacks visit exploregeorgia.com.