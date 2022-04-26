Aaron Rodgers And Shailene Woodley Split — Again

By Dani Medina

April 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have called it quits. Again.

A source told E! News that the Divergent star and the Green Bay Packers quarterback have broken up again. "Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron. But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again," the source said.

Woodley, 30, and Rodgers, 38, ended their engagement in February, but have since been spotted together multiple times. Two weeks after the news of their called-off engagement, the two said they were looking to work their relationship out. They were "talking things through and trying to keep things private," a source told Us Weekly.

"Things are different now, but they were definitely over. Now that Aaron is in (the) off season, he has more downtime and can focus more on a relationship. Shailene is understanding and open — she hasn’t shut the door completely or (she) would’ve never agreed to meet up with him," the source said.

