Benzino To Box Aaron Carter After 50 Cent Passes

As you can see in the video above, the contracts are signed so the fight is definitely happening. This will be Benzino's first time participating in a celebrity boxing match, but it'll be Carter second time in the ring. The pop singer squared off with Lamar Odom last year and got knocked out in the first round. Nonetheless, Carter still had some words for 'Zino ahead of their fight.



"There's a rumor going around that Benzino wants to fight me," Carter said in a video posted to Instagram, which was deleted. "Let me explain something to you, Benzino. I would love to fight you for one reason and one reason only. Get Rich or Die Tryin' is the first album I bumped in my G-Wagon when I was 15 years old. And to see you going on some petty ass s**t, acting like that to... your brothers. You don't do s**t like that. So, I'm telling you right now, sign the contract."



Benzino and Aaron Carter will throw hands at their celebrity boxing match on June 11. See what else Carter had to say about the match-up below.

