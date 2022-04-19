Benzino Addresses 50 Cent, Coi Leray In New Song

Later on in the song, Benzino also takes on 50 Cent. Both rappers have been trading shots back-and-forth on Instagram a lot recently. It all started after 50 Cent berated both Young Buck and Benzino in an Instagram post following Buck's claim about 50 forcing him into bankruptcy. 'Zino allegedly responded to 50 in several Instagram Story posts, but later claimed he was hacked. Now he's calling out 50 by name in his new song.



"50 keep it a hunnid/I helped you when they jumped you," Benzino raps. "I should have let them ghost you just like Kanan when they slumped you.”



The song also briefly touches on the incident that occurred two years ago between Benzino and his ex Althea Heart. He must've gotten flashbacks from the day in question after police footage from his 2020 arrest surfaced on YouTube recently. In the video, we can see police arrive to resolve the confrontation between Benzino and a man who was with Althea at the time. Later on, the footage shows Benzino crying while police arrest him.



“My ex got me arrested when I went and picked my son up,” he raps. “But all that Z ever did was try to help her come up.”



Listen to the song below



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

