Benzino Addresses 50 Cent, Coi Leray In New Song
By Tony M. Centeno
April 19, 2022
Benzino's been going through a lot lately. Between his beef with 50 Cent and his ongoing issues with daughter Coi Leray, the seasoned rapper has a lot to get off his chest. Rather than simply venting on social media, 'Zino decided to turn his thoughts into bars for a new song.
Last Friday, April 15, Benzino released his second song of 2022 called "Zino Vs The Planet." Within the first 30 seconds of the track, Benzino addresses the drama that's been going on between him and Coi Leray by taking on her flow from "Blick Blick."
"Coi you know yo daddy love ya, love ya, love ya/The Internet n***as sucka, sucka, sucka, Daughter trippin' blamin' mother, mother, mother/Zino's straight, not an undercover lover."
Later on in the song, Benzino also takes on 50 Cent. Both rappers have been trading shots back-and-forth on Instagram a lot recently. It all started after 50 Cent berated both Young Buck and Benzino in an Instagram post following Buck's claim about 50 forcing him into bankruptcy. 'Zino allegedly responded to 50 in several Instagram Story posts, but later claimed he was hacked. Now he's calling out 50 by name in his new song.
"50 keep it a hunnid/I helped you when they jumped you," Benzino raps. "I should have let them ghost you just like Kanan when they slumped you.”
The song also briefly touches on the incident that occurred two years ago between Benzino and his ex Althea Heart. He must've gotten flashbacks from the day in question after police footage from his 2020 arrest surfaced on YouTube recently. In the video, we can see police arrive to resolve the confrontation between Benzino and a man who was with Althea at the time. Later on, the footage shows Benzino crying while police arrest him.
“My ex got me arrested when I went and picked my son up,” he raps. “But all that Z ever did was try to help her come up.”
Listen to the song below
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE