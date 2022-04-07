Coi Leray Calls Benzino "Bitter And Evil" In Emotional Rant
By Tony M. Centeno
April 7, 2022
Earlier this week, Coi Leray said she had more respect for her father Benzino and started working on mending their relationship -- even after he almost ruined her Nicki Minaj collaboration. Now, it looks like things have gone left after her dad apparently had a problem with something else she said.
During her interview with The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, April 6, the "Blick Blick" rapper described what her life was like before she got into the music industry. She explained how broke she was as a kid, which she said was around the time Benzino had been ousted from The Source magazine.
“My dad lost The Source when I was like nine,” Coi said. “Once it was gone, I was old enough to understand life and it was gone after that. Reality hit, we were broke, and we were figuring things out.”
Apparently, Benzino didn't appreciate the comments. In a series of tweets, Leray, who's scheduled to release her debut album Trendsetter, detailed what she's been going through following the interview. According to her, Benzino allegedly threatened her and her mother all because Leray said they were broke when she was younger.
“My dad is texting my mom threatening her and me because I said he went broke on the breakfast club on the day of my album release,” Leray tweeted. “I hate to bring this s**t to social media but my father need help. Sorry if I offended you on breakfast club but don’t treatment me or my mom because you hate to admit that we went broke after the source.”
“Build a f***ing bridge and get over it that’s why I don’t even like mentioning his name,” she said. “That’s why I never mentioned his name coming into this industry cause he can’t get over his past and don’t even realize how much he damaging when he does this stuff.”
"He texting my mom threatening her talking about some watch," she continued. "Grow up YOU WAS JUST TRYNA GET HER TO DO GROWING UP HIP HOP !! WE DONT WANT THAT LIFE !!!! She’s tryna be here for me and support me while you tryna find every way to beef with me and suck the life out of me I’m tired.”
Leray ended up deleting the majority of her tweets. Benzino hasn't publicly responded to his daughter's tweets but he did seemingly speak out about her interview in his own tweets before she went in on him. See those posts below.
