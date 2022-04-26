Three of Elon Musk's companies are headquartered in Texas. Will Twitter be next?

On Monday (April 25), Twitter accepted Musk's $44 million buyout. Hours after the sale was made official, Texas Governor Greg Abbott invited the world's richest man to bring the Twitter headquarters to the Lone Star State. ".@elonmusk. Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX & the Boring company," Abbott said in the tweet.

Musk moved the Tesla headquarters to Austin, Texas, in December 2021. He also moved The Boring Company to Central Texas. According to USA TODAY, Musk is likely expand SpaceX into Austin in addition to relocating his private foundation's headquarters to Austin.