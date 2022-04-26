Jennifer Lopez Gets Glammed Up For 'Girls Night Out'

Lopez is still celebrating being newly-engaged after fiancé Ben Affleck recently popped the question, 20 years after the pair originally became engaged before splitting in 2004. She confirmed the rumors of their engagement, which were sparked after she was seen wearing a large diamond ring while shopping, in her "On The JLo" newsletter by showing fans the massive green diamond engagement ring.

Earlier this month, she opened up in her newsletter about the romantic proposal, saying she was "totally taken off guard."

"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," she said, adding, "(I) just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again."

She said she was left speechless, before confirming that she said "Yes."

"I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined."