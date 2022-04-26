Jennifer Lopez Gets Glammed Up For 'Girls Night Out'
By Sarah Tate
April 26, 2022
Jennifer Lopez showed off her glamorous side during a recent girl's night out.
The Marry Me star may be newly engaged, but she recently got dressed to the nines while spending time with her "girls." She shared a snap of the red-hot look on Instagram Monday (April 25) night where she showed off her bright red, longs sleeved mini dress with a turtle neck and thigh high leather heeled boots. She completed her look with a white and gold bag, gold hoop earrings, smoky eye makeup with a nude lip and her long wavy hair.
"Girls night out ❤️🖤," she captioned the pic.
Lopez is still celebrating being newly-engaged after fiancé Ben Affleck recently popped the question, 20 years after the pair originally became engaged before splitting in 2004. She confirmed the rumors of their engagement, which were sparked after she was seen wearing a large diamond ring while shopping, in her "On The JLo" newsletter by showing fans the massive green diamond engagement ring.
Earlier this month, she opened up in her newsletter about the romantic proposal, saying she was "totally taken off guard."
"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," she said, adding, "(I) just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again."
She said she was left speechless, before confirming that she said "Yes."
"I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could've ever imagined."