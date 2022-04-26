Texas DoorDash Driver Scammed Out Of $200 By Fake Support Representative

By Dani Medina

April 26, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A DoorDash delivery driver in Houston, Texas, was scammed out of $200 by a fake customer service company.

Chard Poage said while completing a delivery on Saturday (April 23), he received a phone call from someone who claimed to be with DoorDash support. "I went and I looked at my app to see what I was going to order and it said one piece of Texas toast. It was $7.50 for a three-mile run," Poage told Click 2 Houston.

Poage said the "support representative" called to verify that he was actually making the delivery. The caller knew specific details about the order, so Poage complied. "He sent me a text message, it had a link, it gave me a six-digit code text message and he says we just sent you a six-digit code, can you give that code to me," he said.

Shortly after, he got a text saying his DoorDash account — with close to $200 in it — was wiped. "I freaked out for a minute," Poage told Click 2 Houston.

A spokesperson with DoorDash told Click 2 Houston that Poage has been refunded. The phone number that called Poage is no longer in service, according to Click 2 Houston.

DoorDash shared the following tips to avoid scams:

  • Never share your personal information
  • Create a strong password
  • Report suspicious activity
