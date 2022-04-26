This Chicago School Ranked Among Top 10 High Schools In America

If you are soon to enroll a student in high school, you will want to check out this prestigious school before making a decision.

The U.S News and World Report put together a list of the best high schools in America, and Chicago's very own Payton Preparatory High School ranked ninth out of nearly 18,000 schools. This high school is rated one of the best in the nation due to its extensive global exchange programs and unique seminars.

Here is what the U.S News and World Report had to say about Payton College Preparatory High School:

"Walter Payton College Preparatory High School's curriculum is centered on honors and Advanced Placement courses in math, science, language and the humanities, among other subjects. Students at Payton can supplement their classroom learning by participating in global exchange and study programs in countries such as France, Belize and South Africa. In addition to core courses and exchange opportunities, the school offers seminars in horseback riding and Pilates. Payton College Preparatory High School is ranked #5 in the National Rankings. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college."

For more information on the nations best schools visit HERE.