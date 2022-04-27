Anna Duggar Gets Slammed Over A Tweet She Liked

The post was titled, "Anna, babydoll, hang it UP. Nobody wants to use their free speech [to] defend your crusty, dusty, musty husband." From there, people pointed out how Anna is not one to stand up for freedom of speech since she regularly deletes negative comments about her husband, or just turns off comments in general.

One Redditor wrote, "LOL that's so f***ing rich, Anna. I know you block your critics so hard on Twitter," while another added, "Lol as if the Duggars are supporters of free speech or any kind of intellectual discourse." A harsher critic of the mother of seven stated, "Anna has more kids than she has IQ points if she truly does not understand the irony of liking this post, on multiple levels."

It should be noted that just about anything Anna does on social media gets criticized. A couple weeks ago, someone noticed a comment she put on an Easter photo her brother-in-law, Joe Duggar, shared in 2019. Anna remarked on Joe's stubble, wroting, "I like that beard, Joe," alongside a beard emoji. Commenters warned Joe's wife, Kendra, that Anna was coming for him, while others stated things like, "This reeks of desperation from Anna."

