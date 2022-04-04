Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors After Grammys: 'Leave Me Alone'

Fans have reportedly been speculating Hailey Bieber might be pregnant after some noticed a "baby bump" during her appearance at the Grammys on Sunday (April 3).

Hailey, however, is here to shut these rumors down.

Celebrity news site RadarOnline posted about the speculation on Monday (April 4), with the caption: "Is a little #Belieber on the way?"

Hailey commented on this post, as featured on the popular Instagram account @commentsbycelebs, saying: "I'm not pregnant leave me alone"