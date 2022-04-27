Texas Man Offers Elon Musk Free Land To Move Twitter Headquarters

A Texas man is offering Elon Musk free land if he moves Twitter's headquarters to the Lone Star State.

The social media company accepted Musk's $44 billion buyout earlier this week. When news of the sale broke, Texas Governor Greg Abbott invited the world's richest man to move Twitter's headquarters to Texas alongside Musk's three other companies. Now, President and CEO of Schwertner Farms, Jim Schwertner, is sweetening the deal.

"Elon, Move twitter to Schwertner, TX , 38 miles North of Austin and we will give you 100 Acres for FREE," Schwertner said. According to Austonia, Schwertner oversees farming and ranching on 20,000 acres of land north of Georgetown, Texas.

Schwertner told Austonia that Musk's move to Texas would be a "win-win for everybody," saying a Twitter HQ in the Lone Star State would bring a huge boost to jobs and the economy. "We think it’s a good idea, especially when you’ve got Samsung coming to Taylor. I mean, this area is exploding and we want to be part of this explosive growth," he said. Other social media giants are headquartered in Central Texas, including Meta and TikTok.

"I just think with all the stuff (Musk has) done, he evidently likes Texas, right, or he wouldn’t have moved from California. And I want to be part of his plan if he'll come visit with us," Schwertner said.