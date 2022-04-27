This Georgia High School Is One Of The 10 Best Schools In America

What makes one high school stand out from the rest? The Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology is ranked high due to the level at which they prepare students for college.

According to a list of the best high schools in America put together by the U.S News and World Report, the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology is the best school in Georgia and the ninth best high school in the nation.

Here is what the U.S News and World Report had to say about the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology:

Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology is ranked first within Georgia. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® coursework and exams. The AP® participation rate at Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology is 100%. The total minority enrollment is 85%, and 28% of students are economically disadvantaged. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology is 1 of 27 high schools in the Gwinnett County School District. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology is ranked #9 in the National Rankings. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college.

