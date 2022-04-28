$473 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Arizona

The second-largest Powerball jackpot of the year was up for grabs on Wednesday, and one Arizona resident was a big winner, reported KGUN 9.

The ticket was sold for Wednesday's $473.1 million Powerball lottery jackpot. The winner will be taking home a huge cash payout of more than $272 million after taxes.

The winning numbers for the big win were: 11, 36, 61, 62, and 68. The Powerball was 4 and the Power Play multiplier was 2x.

The winning ticket was sold at a Quik Trip convenience store near Gilbert and Warner roads in Gilbert. A statement from lottery officials say that the jackpot is the largest ever won with a single ticket in Arizona.

The largest ever Powerball jackpot in history was $1.586 billion. It was split between three tickets in 2016, which were sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.