Do You Drive The Most Popular Car In Motor City?

What is the most popular vehicle purchased in Motor City? The city that is known for being the automobile capital of the world has weighed in on the best new and used cars on the market, and the statistics might surprise you.

According to a list of the most popularly purchased cars in each state compiled by I See Cars, the most popular new car purchased in Detroit is the Chevrolet Blazer and the most popularly purchased used car is the Chevrolet Equinox. The most popular cars in America are different in comparison to Detroit. Neither of Detroit's most popular vehicles make the top 5 American new and used cars list.

Here is what I See Cars said about the most popular cars in America:

"The study looked at over 17.4 million vehicle sales in 2021 to determine the most popular used and new cars across the United States nationally, by metro area, and by state. The most popular new cars in the United States include four pickup trucks, four compact SUVs, and two sedans. Seven out of ten vehicles on the list also made the list of the most popular new cars. Collectively, these top 10 best-selling vehicles made up 20.4 percent of all new car sales in 2021."

