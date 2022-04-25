Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour Converted To "Sour Prom" In Detroit

Olivia Rodrigo has officially converted her "Sour Tour" into a "Sour Prom" to signify bittersweet endings and exciting new beginnings. Her Saturday night show at the Detroit Masonic Temple Theatre was the last performance for opener and friend, Gracie Abrams, and the first night of Sour Prom celebrations.

According to Billboard, 22-year-old Abrams, who rose to fame after her hit, "Unlearn" had been opening for Rodrigo since the first show of the tour on April 5. Rodrigo wanted to do something special for Abrams at their last show together, so she took to Twitter to tell fans to dress up in prom attire for a proper send off.

Rodrigo handed out crowns to the audience during the show and even wore a crown herself. Billboard recalled a Snapchat photo that Rodrigo posted with Abrams wearing fancy dresses and sashes that detailed lyrics from Rodrigo's hit song, "Enough For You."

Rodrigo posted an Instagram photo of her and Abrams in their dresses announcing the start of Sour Prom, and inviting New York concert goers to dress up in prom attire for her next show. The next opener of the tour will be Holly Humberstone at Radio City Music Hall on April 26.