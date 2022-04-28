Police Find Multiple Guns At A$AP Rocky's Home In Los Angeles
By Tony M. Centeno
April 28, 2022
A$AP Rocky may be out on bail after he was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but he's not out of the woods yet.
According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, April 28, police discovered multiple guns at his home in West Hollywood after they executed a search warrant on the same day he was arrested. While they were able to find his collection of weapons, they still need to do ballistics tests to figure out if he used any of the guns in the shooting, which reportedly happened back in November.
Police are also conducting background checks on each weapon to find out where they came from, how they were obtained and determine whether any of them were stolen. If any of the weapons turn out to be the smoking gun, authorities will move forward by formally charging the rapper with Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
The Testing rapper was arrested last week when the Los Angeles Police Department surprised him at Los Angeles International airport. A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was apprehended just minutes after he got off his private jet with the mother of child, Rihanna, and entered the terminal. Instead of giving the rapper and his legal team a heads-up, police decided to surprise him so that there was less of a chance that Mayers would get rid of the weapon.
A$AP Rocky was taken in for questioning by police but later got his lawyer involved. He was released from custody after posting a $550,000 bond. So far, neither Rocky nor Rihanna have publicly spoken about his arrest.