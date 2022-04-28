This Is The Best College In Michigan

This popular Michigan college has some of the most notable alumni in the nation as well as one of the best athletic programs.

According to a list put together by Forbes, the best college in Michigan is the University of Michigan. U of M is rated high due to the options for degree programs and smaller learning communities.

Here is what Forbes had to say about the University of Michigan:

One of the “public Ivies,” the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, is a large research university that provides rigorous academics and a vibrant campus culture. Michigan offers more than 280 degree programs across 14 undergraduate colleges and schools, with popular programs in STEM, social sciences and business. The university also offers first year students the opportunity to join small-scale learning communities for a smaller college feel. A dominant force in college athletics, the university has 29 NCAA Division I teams. The Wolverines boast more than 50 national championships, and students crowd into Michigan Stadium, known as “The Big House,” to cheer on the 11-time national title football team. The majority of students hail from Michigan, and residents whose families have an income below $65,000 can attend the university for free. Notable alumni include former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, billionaire and Google cofounder Larry Page, former U.S. President Gerald Ford and NFL player Tom Brady.

