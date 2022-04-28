This Rooftop Bar In Atlanta Has The Best Views Of The City

The most popular rooftop bars tend to have panorama views of the city that customers can marvel at while enjoying good drinks and better conversation. At this popular rooftop bar located in Midtown, the view is so breathtaking that it is the conversation.

According to a list compiled by the Rooftop Guide, the Virtue Rooftop is the number one rooftop in Atlanta. Boasting stellar views from on top of the 5Church Atlanta restaurant; the bar is known for its appealing aesthetic and abundance of live music. It has a lively atmosphere on the weekends but also provides a spacious area for visitors to get work done. The Virtue Rooftop menu features a wide variety of drinks and appetizers to share.

Here is what the Rooftop Guide had to say about Virtue Rooftop:

"Atop the popular restaurant 5Church Atlanta you find Virtue Rooftop, the sexiest rooftop bar in Midtown Atlanta. Part covered interior space, with unique artwork and design details, and part spacious outdoor rooftop terrace, Virtue is designed to be the perfect spot for drinks before or after dinner downstairs, or to be the destination for a night out on the town with friends. Enjoy an extensive selection of wine and beer, specialty cocktails, as well as a variety of shareable dishes. All served in a sophisticated, yet fun and upbeat atmosphere, with a rotating roster of live musicians and DJs."

For more information click HERE.