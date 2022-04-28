Travis Barker Visits Grave Of Robert Kardashian To Ask To Marry Kourtney

Travis Barker followed all the traditions of proposing to his now-fiancée Kourtney Kardashian last year, including asking for her late father's permission.

During the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner revealed that the blink-182 drummer talked to both of his girlfriend's parents before popping the question in a romantic beachside proposal in October 2021. Speaking to Kim Kardashian, Jenner said that after Barker asked for her blessing propose to Kourtney, he said he had visited the grave of Robert Kardashian Sr. to ask him as well. The famed lawyer passed away in 2003 after a battle with cancer, per People.

"He came over and asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now," the matriarch told her daughter. "It was so sweet and so tender, and then he said he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad, and I just lost it."

"It's all happy," Jenner said, holding back tears. "I wish that your dad was here to see it. I can hardly believe that it's the first time that she's getting married. Isn't that cute?"

Kim K couldn't pass up the opportunity to a make a joke at her own expense, telling her mom that she's "had enough for all of us." The KKW founder has been married three times, most recently to Kanye West, from whom she filed for divorce in 2021.