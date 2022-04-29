Billie Eilish Says This Is Her 'All-Time Favorite' Paramore Song

Billie Eilish is still over the moon after bringing Hayley Williams onstage during her headlining set at Coachella last weekend to sing Paramore's hit "Misery Business."

As NME points out, Eilish recently responded to a fan who asked what her favorite Paramore song is on Instagram stories. The young star shared a screenshot of "All I Wanted" — the closing track off the band's 2009 album Brand New Eyes. "All-time favorite" she wrote alongside the photo.

Williams wasn't the only special guest Eilish brought out during the festival. In its first weekend, Damon Albarn joined her to sing "When I'm Older" and Gorillaz' "Feel Good Inc." The performance created some golden Twitter content, when fans mistook the famous British singer-songwriter for Elton John and Eilish's dad.

After the set, Eilish shared photos from the night and rehearsals on Instagram, gushing over the experience. "i will be thinking about these moments for the rest of my life," she wrote. "no one will ever know the lengths of the love i have for damon and everything that he is and has done for music and art. very few things have ever impacted me the way HE HAS. oHHHHHHHH JEEEEEEEEEESSSS was this soooo insane for me..."