Demi Lovato Makes Subtle Change To Their Pronouns

Demi Lovato just made a subtle change to their pronouns.

On Friday (April 29), fans noticed that the "Cool for the Summer" singer had made a slight adjustment to their Instagram bio, adding a new identifier that reveals Lovato's pronouns are they/them/she/her. It's unclear when they changed their bio, nor has Lovato made any announcement about the change, but fans were quick to spread the news to let others know how to correctly refer to the singer.

Lovato, who is nonbinary, has been using they/them pronouns since 2021 but has been forgiving of anyone who mistakenly misgenders them, especially given that they have also been open about the fluidity of their identity.

"If you misgender me – that's OK. I accidentally misgender myself sometimes," Lovato wrote after announcing their pronouns, calling it a "huge transition" to escape the labels used for the majority of their life. "As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember my truth, that shift will come naturally. I'm just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process."