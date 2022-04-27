Future Confirms Drake, Kodak Black & More Will Appear On New Album

Before he unleashed the tracklist, the "Hold That Heat" rapper gifted fans with a teaser of his new song with Kanye West. In the video that was posted to social media on Tuesday, Future and Ye join forces for their new song "Keep It Burnin'". The song reportedly appeared on an early version of Ye's Donda 2, but it was removed from the album. Future spoke about working with the Chicago rapper-producer over the span of the past decade in his recent GQ interview.



“Me and Kanye always had a relationship,” Future recalled. “But it’s hard for people to understand, because I don’t put everything on Instagram. Kanye flew me to Paris in 2011 or 2012 to work on music. [Discussing] his clothing line before it came, his shoe business before it came. People don’t know I’ve been able to go to his house, and pull up right into the crib. We just never talked about it.”



Future's I Never Liked You album drops Friday, April 29. Check out the full tracklist below.