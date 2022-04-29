This isn't the first time the Kardashians were accused of lying about the existence of the second sex tape. Back in September 2021, Ray J's manager Wack 100 reportedly said that a "more graphic" tape exists. The Kardashian's lawyer issued a statement denying the second tape's existence shortly after he made his claim. Then, a few months later, Wack reacted to the preview of The Kardashians new season which included a scene in which Kim appears to respond to the possibility of the second tape being released.



“Dam now I’m confused," Wack wrote in the comment section of TMZ's post of the clip. "1st @kimkardashian attorney says I’m lying this doesn’t exist 2nd Now @kimkardashian is saying she’s blocking us releasing it so now I guess she’s admitting her & her team has been lying.”



So far, neither Ye or Kim have responded to Ray J's new claim. Watch the full clip below.

