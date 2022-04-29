Ray J Responds To Clip Of Kanye West Giving Kim Kardashian Her Sex Tape
By Tony M. Centeno
April 29, 2022
Fans of Hulu's The Kardashians were stunned to see a scene that showed her ex-husband Kanye West giving her the computer and hard drive that contains the alleged second sex tape. However, the other star of the amateur video, Ray J, claims the entire scenario isn't what it seems.
The Love & Hip-Hop star hopped into the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked's post on Thursday, April 29, to deny The Kardashian's account of what happened. Ray J alleged that the scene that's featured in the post is "a lie."
"All of this is a lie smh - Can't let them do this anymore - so untrue," Ray J wrote.
This isn't the first time the Kardashians were accused of lying about the existence of the second sex tape. Back in September 2021, Ray J's manager Wack 100 reportedly said that a "more graphic" tape exists. The Kardashian's lawyer issued a statement denying the second tape's existence shortly after he made his claim. Then, a few months later, Wack reacted to the preview of The Kardashians new season which included a scene in which Kim appears to respond to the possibility of the second tape being released.
“Dam now I’m confused," Wack wrote in the comment section of TMZ's post of the clip. "1st @kimkardashian attorney says I’m lying this doesn’t exist 2nd Now @kimkardashian is saying she’s blocking us releasing it so now I guess she’s admitting her & her team has been lying.”
So far, neither Ye or Kim have responded to Ray J's new claim. Watch the full clip below.
Ye flew from NY to LA and back to NY overnight to get the remaining unreleased footage of Kim's sex tape from Ray J and give it to her before her SNL appearance: pic.twitter.com/Mv0agCseUE— Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) April 28, 2022