Rihanna Beach Photos Spark Debate About Dunking Fruit In Galveston Waters

Newly released photos of Rihanna dunking her mangoes in the ocean and then eating them has sparked an online debate.

Twitter users are now warning against doing what the "Needed Me" singer did in Barbados on the beach in Galveston, Texas, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The practice of dunking fruit in the ocean before eating it is common in Barbados, Rihanna told Vogue in an interview. "In Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them. Trust me, it really is a thing," Rihanna said, adding that she likes the added salty flavor.

However, Twitter users who saw the pregnant singer doing it are now wanting to try it themselves. Users are discouraging this behavior.

Some are saying it's unsanitary and unsafe. Others are warning against dipping fruit in the waters of Galveston specifically — causing "Galveston" to pop up as a trending topic on Twitter on Thursday (April 28), according to the Houston Chronicle. "People are warning others not to dunk their fruit in the ocean water near Galveston, Texas, after Rihanna was pictured dipping mangoes in the water in Barbados," the Twitter topic read.

Galveston is known for its "murky" water, the Houston Chronicle reported.

