This Chicago Food Truck Serves Giant Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

There are so many food trucks scattered throughout the streets and parks of the Windy City that it is difficult to pick a favorite, however; there is one that tops the rest.

According to a list put together by Timeout, the best food truck in Chicago is the Fat Shallot. The Fat Shallot is known for their gigantic grilled cheese sandwich with a side order of truffle fries. They serve up some mean American-style subs, and have gained so much attention in the last few years that they now have two permanent locations in popular food halls and parks around the city. Lovers of the Fat Shallot can sit and enjoy a meal outside of the original food truck as well as one of their indoor dining locations.

Here is what Timeout said about the best food truck in Chicago:

"Though this food truck now boasts two brick-and-mortar locations (inside Revival Food Hall and in Lincoln Park), it's always exciting to see the bright red truck roving the city. Order a grilled cheese with sautéed spinach and caramelized onions or the truffle B.L.T., a massive pile of crispy bacon, arugula, tomatoes and truffle aioli between two slices of Texas toast. It's huge, but you shouldn't miss out on the sides—we're particularly fond of truffle aioli-topped fries."

For more information visit HERE.