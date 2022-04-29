This Is The Best College In Illinois

By Logan DeLoye

April 29, 2022

Professor talking to students in college classroom
Photo: Getty Images

The best college in Illinois operates differently than most colleges. This elite private school has shorter fall, winter, and spring terms that vary from typical college semesters. There are two Chicago locations and even a study abroad hub in Qautar.

Forbes put together a list of the best colleges in every state, and Northwestern University took first place for Illinois. Northwestern was rated high due to the amount of clubs and activities that are offered to students, and the extensive study abroad opportunities. There are six different schools and hundreds of programs for students to choose from.

Here is what Forbes had to say about Northwestern University:

"An elite private university in Evanston, IL, Northwestern provides students a powerhouse education in a wide range of disciplines. Northwestern maintains three campuses globally: Its flagship main campus in Evanston, just north of Chicago; a graduate and professional school hub in downtown Chicago; and an overseas campus in Doha, Qatar, where students can easily study abroad. Students can choose from over 100 academic programs across Northwestern’s six undergraduate schools, including the McCormick School of Engineering and the world-renowned Medill School of Journalism. Approximately 70% of undergraduates combine two or more areas of study."

For more information visit HERE.

