This Is The Best College In Missouri

Students from more than 100 countries attend this prestigious institution in St. Louis. The school has won many nationally-acclaimed academic prizes, and is one of the oldest colleges in the Midwest.

According to Forbes, the best college in Missouri is Washington University. Washington University is known for conducting extensive research and having faculty win Nobel Prizes in the college of Chemistry and Medicine.

Here is what Forbes had to say about Washington University:

"A private research university, Washington University in St. Louis is one of the oldest and most prestigious institutions in the Midwest. Wash attracts students from more than 100 countries, and 65% of students travel more than 500 miles to attend the school. Students can learn from some of the best and brightest. The school counts 4 Pulitzer Prize winners and national 3 Poet Laureates. Chemistry and Medicine faculty have recently been awarded Nobel Prizes. The 1904 Olympics, North America’s first Olympic games, were held on Washington University’s campus. A massive Olympic Rings sculpture was installed on campus in 2018 to commemorate the occasion. Some of the most popular destination companies for the Class of 2020 were Amazon, Teach for America, and local businesses giant Anheuser-Busch."

