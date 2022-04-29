This Is The Best College In Wisconsin

This one might be obvious if you are familiar college sports. The campus of the best college in Wisconsin is located in Madison and was built on over 900-acres of land between two popular state lakes.

According to a list of the best colleges in each state compiled by Forbes, the best college in Wisconsin is the University of Wisconsin. The school offers an extensive amount of scholarship programs. They also house one of the largest research programs in America.

Here is what Forbes said about the University of Wisconsin:

"The University of Wisconsin, Madison, is the state's public university flagship campus and one of the largest research universities in the country. The university offers more than 200 undergraduate majors, including renowned programs in many engineering fields. UW-Madison's campus spans 938 acres between Lake Mendota and Lake Monona. It has been ranked as one of the most beautiful college campuses. The university spent almost $1.3 billion on research in 2019. UW-Madison offers many opportunities for undergraduate research, either for students' individual projects or faculty-sponsored research. The Badgers play in NCAA Division I teams, most of which are in the Big Ten Conference. Wisconsin has a major football rivalry with the University of Minnesota, and plays against them every year for the Paul Bunyan axe trophy."

