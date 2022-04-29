This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Michigan

The largest state in the Midwest sees a lot of snow; but Michigan is also known for its mild Summers. What you might not know about the state's climate, is that they receive a lot of rain. Nearly 13 inches of rain was accumulated in a 24-hour period in Fountain in 2019, breaking the record for the most precipitation to fall in one day. During this flood, many homes were completely underwater. Herman saw 32 inches of snow in a 24-hour period in 1985. Aside from precipitation; Michigan's temperatures vary greatly from Winter to Summer, seeing a 61 degree difference from the hottest to the coldest temperature ever recorded.

According to a report compiled by Stacker, the highest and lowest temperatures ever recorded in Michigan were 112 degrees Fahrenheit and -51 degrees Fahrenheit. The highest temperature was recorded in Stanwood in 1936, and the lowest in Vanderbilt in 1934.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the most extreme temperatures in Michigan:

"In the years of 2013 and 2014, Michigan faced heavy flooding after the Grand Rapids River overflowed. In 2019 after almost two weeks of heavy rainfall, most homes in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood were underwater."

For more information visit Stacker.com.