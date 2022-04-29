Troy Aikman Will Be Serving Drinks At Dallas Bar On Friday Night

A legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback will be slinging drinks at a local Dallas bar this weekend.

You can find Troy Aikman at Bar Louie at The Shops at Park Lane on Friday (April 29) night starting at 5 p.m., according to WFAA. The Hall-of-Famer is celebrating the release of his new beer — Eight Elite Light Lager. Bar Louie is asking patrons to arrive early in time for happy hour, which starts at 4 p.m.

Eight Elite Light Lager was officially released in February. It's an organic beer that's only 90 calories and 2.6 carbs per 12-ounce serving. The 4% ABV drink has a slight sweetness and fruity flavor, according to WFAA.

"I’m proud to be back in the industry today, working with my team to bring you something we can honestly call elite. Beer is fundamentally about bringing people together, and I’m grateful for the new connections we get to make every day," Aikman said, according to Eight's website.

The new beer is named after his Cowboys and Oklahoma jersey number — eight. The FOX sportscaster also said the number eight represents strength and balance.

Bar Louie is located at 8166 Park Lane #C310 in Dallas.