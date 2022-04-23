Why Zendaya Isn't Attending The 2022 Met Gala

For the third year in a row, the Met Gala will be without Zendaya and her iconic fashion looks.

The 25-year-old Spider-Man: Far from Home actress revealed earlier this week she would skip the event. "I’m sorry to disappoint my fans here but I will be working. Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies. So I wish everyone the best," Zendaya told Extra during the Euphoria For Your Consideration Emmys event on Wednesday.

"I will be back eventually," she said. "I'll keep delivering in other ways."

Zendaya is currently working on her upcoming movie, Challengers, which is about a group of tennis players competing for the Grand Slam, according to Page Six.

Last year, Zendaya didn't attend the Met Gala because she was filming Euphoria. The year before, the event was canceled due to COVID-19. The "Replay" singer's last appearance at "Fashion's Biggest Night" was in 2019, when she wore a Cinderella ball gown that changed colors thanks to stylist — and Fairy Godmother — Law Roach.

The 2022 Met Gala will take place on May 2. This year's theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

Let's take a trip down memory lane and take a look at Zendaya's iconic looks from previous Met Galas, dating back to 2015: