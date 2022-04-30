Maren Morris And Husband Ryan Hurd Share Swoon-Worthy Moment At Stagecoach

By Dani Medina

April 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

We know it's hot in the desert, but WHEW!

Maren Morris joined her husband Ryan Hurd on stage at Stagecoach on Friday (April 29) and their performance was one to remember. They made their Stagecoach debut as a couple to perform "Chasing After You."

Morris, who performed solo later Friday night, appeared on the country music festival's Mane Stage toward the end of Hurd's set, according to the Desert Sun. On Instagram, the "Circles Around This Town" singer shared a photo hugging her husband after the show with the spicy caption, "I get to see him naked."

This isn't the first romantic night of music for the married couple. Earlier this month, they performed their duet "I Can't Love You Anymore" at the 2022 CMT Awards.

Morris and Hurd tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their son, Hayes, in March.

You can watch a clip of Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's "Chasing After You" performance below. If you can't get enough of Stagecoach, stick around for Night 2, where headliner Carrie Underwood is scheduled to take the stage following performances by Brothers Osborne and Lee Brice.

Maren MorrisRyan Hurd
